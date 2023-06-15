Urso meets Bardi. On June 21, meeting with the presidents of the 6 Regions where the factories are located

Urso: State and Regions united for the relaunch of the automotive supply chain

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy met the President of the Basilicata Region, Vito Bardi, at Palazzo Piacentini. In the center a comparison on the state of the automotive site Stellar and throughout the automotive supply chain.

bear e Bar of analyzed how the Melfi plants, dedicated to automotive production, are also affected by a drastic reduction in both direct and related workforce.

The meeting is part of the dialogue that the government has started with the 6 Regions that host the Stellantis group plants (Basilicata, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Abruzzo and Campania) in anticipation of the transition agreement for the industrial revival and production of the automotive supply chain.

“With President Bardi – commented the minister – we shared the strategies for the relaunch of the Melfi plant, recently recognized as an area of ​​complex industrial crisis also in anticipation of the commitments that Stellantis will assume in automotive production in Italy and in the protection of the Italian supply chain. For this reason, next June 21st – concluded Urso – I will meet the presidents of the six Regions where factories are located, just as on Monday the 19th I will meet the metalworkers’ unions. We will work together to create a national plan for the relaunch of the entire automotive supply chain”.

“I thank Minister Urso for the attention shown to the Melfi plant and to Basilicata – declared Bardi. The automotive sector – has continued – it is crucial for our region and for the other territories involved and it is no coincidence that we have started discussions at national and European level. It serves – he concluded – a national plan to defend businesses and workers, including related industries, and Minister Urso has already demonstrated his commitment to the industrial area of ​​Melfi with deeds. We are confident but there is still a long way to go“