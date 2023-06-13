Urso meets industry minister Sherali Kabir

“Critical Raw Materials Partnership”

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo bear met today at Palazzo Piacentini with the Minister of Industry of TajikistanSherali Kabir. During the meeting, the economic and commercial potential and opportunities that it will be possible to develop between the two countries were examined. The Tajik minister underlined his country’s intention to strengthen industrial relations with Italy, a country already present with some important groups in the water and energy infrastructure sector and in the textile sector. Minister Kabir also pointed out the presence in his country of over 30 critical raw materials that are processed by an already consolidated transformation chain. On this subject, Minister Urso underlined Italy’s great commitment and interest in accessing new sources of critical raw materials and expressed his willingness to conclude bilateral agreements that can leverage the on-site transformation of raw materials and the subsequent export of product processed to Italy.

Other possible areas were also examined in the meeting industrial cooperationfrom textiles to marble processing, on which specific agreements can be stipulated on the occasion of upcoming institutional visits, already scheduled.