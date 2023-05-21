Urso meets Prime Minister and Economy Minister in Bratislava ahead of the EU Competitiveness Council

This is the first mission to the Slovakian capital, at the government level, since 2016

After the April visit to Bratislava by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo bear today carried out its first government-level mission since 2016 in the Slovakian capital, to hold a series of bilateral meetings in view of the next EU Competitiveness Council, as part of the process of building alliances in European fora.

Indeed, Minister Urso met with the Slovak Prime Minister, Ľudovít Odorappointed a few days ago to lead the country’s executive, and Economy Minister Peter Dovhun. During the meetings, a common vision emerged on the need for a pragmatic EU industrial policy, not anchored to ideological prejudices, with a clear vision to protect European jobs and businesses. A synergy of intentions that will manifest itself on the dossiers that will be the subject of the next EU Competitiveness Council, on Monday 22 May.

In the bilateral Minister Urso also had the opportunity to explore the aspects relating to industrial and commercial synergies between the countries and the need for synergistic policies in the field of energy supply and on the major issue of the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Photo gallery