Urso meets the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister and 4 government ministers

Minister of Enterprise inaugurates the International Fair with President Tebboune, where Italy is the guest of honour

It took place today Algerian mission by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo bearthe first on the African continent since he took office, during which he met the President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the Prime Minister Aïmene Benabderrahmane and the Ministers of Trade and Export Promotion Tayeb Zitouni, of the Knowledge Economy, Startups and micro-enterprises Yacine El Mahdi Oualid, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Industry Ali Aoun and Energy and Mining Mohamed Arkab.

A packed agenda of meetings testifying to the importance of Italy and its productive ecosystem in the Algerian country, where the bilateral synergies at an industrial level.

Algeria is Italy’s top trading partner on the African continent and has become, following the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the top supplier of natural gas to our country, proving to be an extremely safe and reliable partner. Today saw the minister, in the presence of President Tebboune, cut the inaugural ribbon of the 54th edition of the Algiers International Fair, in which Italy is the guest of honour. Minister Urso’s visit to Algeria was an opportunity to reaffirm the excellent state of bilateral relations in the industrial, political and economic fields, as well as the value that Italy attributes to the strategic partnership with Algeria.

Among the topics covered during the meetings also the attraction of foreign investments: the minister illustrated the opportunities that Italy can offer to foreign investors, also in the light of the measures recently introduced to simplify relations between investors and the public administration.

“Algeria is a strategic partner for Italy and for our companies” commented Minister Urso. “Thanks to the strong industrial and commercial relationship that binds our countries, we can grow the relationship between Europe and the Mediterranean, and therefore with Africa. We are absolutely convinced – concludes Urso – that this is the right moment to invest and to produce in Algeria, because our relations are not based only on the import of Algerian gas, so important and significant for Europe, but on partnerships which involve many other important sectors for the economy of the region and, on this path, we are certain that our relationships will allow us to build a “bridge” between Europe and Africa, as emerges from the Mattei Plan”.

