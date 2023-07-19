Urso meets the Privacy Guarantor

Integrated strategy to counter illegal behaviour

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso met the Privacy Guarantor at Palazzo Piacentini Pasquale Stanzione. At the heart of the discussion was the definition of further and more effective interventions capable of countering the illicit use of telemarketing and the non-compliance by numerous operators in the Opposition Register, thus increasing protection in favor of consumer privacy.

“With President Stanzione – underlined Urso – we agreed on the need to implement new and more incisive initiatives for protect consumers, affecting irregularities and behaviors that are no longer tolerable. The collaboration with the Privacy Guarantor together with that with AgCom is particularly significant and can be developed through joint work which will have to lead to a new and more stringent regulatory framework to counter illegal behavior and violations of citizens’ privacy “

“The meeting with the Minister of Business and Made in Italy – observed the president Stanzione – represents a first, useful step to coordinate, as much as possible, the initiatives of the Government and those of the Guarantor, within an integrated strategy for the fight against illegal telemarketing. The Authority had the opportunity, in particular, to illustrate the activities carried out, also highlighting the difficulties caused in the action of counteracting the phenomenon of spoofing (disguise of the calling number), which prevents the identification of the real caller and the massive use of ‘non-consented’ lists to “rake up” possible adhesions to new contracts. The positive role that could be played by was also highlighted Telemarketing and Teleselling Code of Conductrecently approved. There was also agreement on some possible regulatory proposals aimed at facilitating the identification of promotional calls. I hope that the loyal collaboration established, in particular, on this specific issue, will be strengthened and extended to other areas as well, to strengthen the protection of citizens’ privacy”.