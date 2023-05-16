Home » Urso receives the Swedish Minister for European Affairs Jessika Roswall
Urso receives the Swedish Minister for European Affairs Jessika Roswall

Urso receives the Swedish Minister for European Affairs Jessika Roswall

Addressed the main dossiers in view of the next Competitiveness Council

On the eve of the meeting of the European Competitiveness Council to be held on Monday 22 May in Brussels, the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo bear met Jessika, Swedish Minister for European Affairs at Palazzo Piacentini Roswall.

At the center of the talks were the main topics relating to industrial policy European Union engaged in the double challenge of the green and digital transition. On this ground, the urgency of a common response to achieve full strategic autonomy was underlined, not only in the energy field.

Minister Urso also reiterated the need to speed up procedures capable of favoring strategic production sectors and defending the main ones national assets.

Maximum efforts to support theUkraine for which entry into the EU is hoped for as soon as possible. Finally, Urso complimented the work carried out by the Swedish Presidency in a particularly difficult situation, fully sharing the priorities chosen by Sweden in the Semester guide.

Photo gallery

