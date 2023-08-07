Home » Urso signs a decree that assigns 300 million to the projects of companies in the South
News

Urso signs a decree that assigns 300 million to the projects of companies in the South

by admin
Urso signs a decree that assigns 300 million to the projects of companies in the South

Facilitations for the use of key enabling technologies

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo bearsigned the decree allocating 300 million euros to support innovative industrial research and experimental development projects for the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises in Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily, which make use of key enabling technologies (KETs) and, in particular, advanced materials and nanotechnology, photonics and micro/nano electronics, advanced manufacturing systems, life science technologies, artificial intelligence, connection and digital security.

The intervention, activated in the ambit of the Sustainable growth fund and which will be managed by Mediocredito Centrale, will be aimed at businesses, research organizations and research centers and envisages, in addition to subsidized financing, the granting of a direct contribution to expenditure, for a nominal percentage of eligible costs and expenses based on the size of the proposing enterprise: 35 per cent for small enterprises; 30 percent for medium-sized companies; 25 percent for large companies.

The opening deadline and the procedures for submitting applications for facilitation will be defined by the Ministry with subsequent measures.

See also  Ireland closes "illegal" Chinese police station, Canada follows up investigation | Deutsche Welle from Germany introduces Germany | DW

You may also like

IN A FLASH OF COURAGE A WOMAN KILLED...

Citizens, justice into their own hands and insecurity

Niger. Ecowas ultimatum expires, coup plotters prepare for...

Albirrojita Pynandí thrashed Bolivia in the debut of...

There are no complaints of kidnapping of minors...

A6 Aurach | Accident after aquaplaning has consequences

Nuquí: first flight with a 48-passenger ATR42 aircraft

Tank: 3 people died in the firing incident

Severe Weather Threatens Eastern US, Causing Thousands of...

“Exorcist” director William Friedkin dies at 87

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy