Urso signs a decree that assigns 300 million to the projects of companies in the South

Facilitations for the use of key enabling technologies

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo bearsigned the decree allocating 300 million euros to support innovative industrial research and experimental development projects for the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises in Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily, which make use of key enabling technologies (KETs) and, in particular, advanced materials and nanotechnology, photonics and micro/nano electronics, advanced manufacturing systems, life science technologies, artificial intelligence, connection and digital security.

The intervention, activated in the ambit of the Sustainable growth fund and which will be managed by Mediocredito Centrale, will be aimed at businesses, research organizations and research centers and envisages, in addition to subsidized financing, the granting of a direct contribution to expenditure, for a nominal percentage of eligible costs and expenses based on the size of the proposing enterprise: 35 per cent for small enterprises; 30 percent for medium-sized companies; 25 percent for large companies.

The opening deadline and the procedures for submitting applications for facilitation will be defined by the Ministry with subsequent measures.

