Urso signs the decree for the recognition of the complex crisis area for Melfi

Allocate 20 million immediately. “By the end of the year, the first calls for tenders for the redevelopment and production conversion projects of the supply chain” comments the Minister

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo bear signed the decree for the recognition of the complex crisis area of ​​the San Nicola di industrial sector Melfi in the province of Potenza, one of the main ones in the Basilicata region, specialized in the sector automotive.

Minister Urso’s provision already provides for the allocation of 20 million euros for the financing of projects redevelopment and conversion production of the companies in the supply chain, according to the methods and procedures established by law 181 of 1989.

The perimeter of the area of industrial crisis complex has also been extended to the Local Labor System of Potenza, reaching 43 municipalities. In this way, companies operating in the surrounding area are also offered the opportunity to contribute to the revitalization or reconversion of the sector.

“With this decree, which already allocates the first important resources, I wanted to speed up the process to launch the first tenders within the year – commented Minister Urso – We have worked with the Basilicata region in record time because we are convinced that the dual ecological and digital transition represents an opportunity to relaunch the Melfi area. From this point of view, with the recognition of the complex crisis area, the tools are made available to companies to encourage their development with the aim of requalifying and reconverting the entire supply chain”

Areas of complex industrial crisis, governed by law 181 of 1989, concern territories subject to economic recession and job losses of national importance and with a significant impact on national industrial policy, which cannot be resolved with resources and tools of regional competence alone.