Home » Ursula von der Leyen’s arrival in Ukraine for Europe Day
News

Ursula von der Leyen’s arrival in Ukraine for Europe Day

by admin
Ursula von der Leyen’s arrival in Ukraine for Europe Day

Kyiv, May 9. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has returned to Ukraine to celebrate Europe Day. An official visit with a high symbolic value, which falls on the day in which the Victory Parade is staged in Moscow, which celebrates the defeat of the Nazis during the Second World War every year.

Von der Leyen traveled by overnight train from Poland to Kiev to see Ukrainian President Zelensky. “Nice to be back in Kiev – the president wrote on social media – where the values ​​we hold dear are defended every day. So it’s such a suitable place to celebrate Europe day”.

Kyiv, May 9. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen returned to Ukraine to celebrate Europe Day. An official visit with a high symbolic value, which falls on the day in which the Victory Parade is staged in Moscow, with which the…

See also  Amazon in Roncade, land with a weight of gold: the Municipality will collect 5 million

You may also like

Mauricio Salazar Peláez is going for the Mayor...

#DOCudi2023 – Latest scheduled appointments

New revelations regarding the death of Hathi Noor...

Minagricultura warns of risks due to El Niño...

Pepe’s Sudden Drop Sends Whale $500,000 Red By...

The Zhuang Wenhao incident fermented and China and...

Appointments Exchange and Draw Officer

Twitter will delete all inactive accounts

Further developments in regional cooperation

Carmen del Darién: two processes of restitution of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy