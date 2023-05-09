Ursula von der Leyen’s arrival in Ukraine for Europe Day

Kyiv, May 9. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has returned to Ukraine to celebrate Europe Day. An official visit with a high symbolic value, which falls on the day in which the Victory Parade is staged in Moscow, which celebrates the defeat of the Nazis during the Second World War every year.

Von der Leyen traveled by overnight train from Poland to Kiev to see Ukrainian President Zelensky. “Nice to be back in Kiev – the president wrote on social media – where the values ​​we hold dear are defended every day. So it’s such a suitable place to celebrate Europe day”.