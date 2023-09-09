Uruguay beat Chile 3-1 in the World Cup Qualifiers

Without Luis Suárez or Edinson Cavani (not called up), Uruguay beat Chile 3-1 and with one match left on Matchday 1, they are the leader of the table.

Follow all the details of the meeting live:

Uruguay took advantage of Chile in the first half of the game at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo. The ‘Charrúas’ dominated the ball with 56% possession.

His game was dynamic, orderly, precise and vertical. And after a great collective action, Nicolás de la Cruz was in charge of opening the scoring 38 minutes into the first half.

The second goal almost arrived five minutes later. Nicolás de la Cruz and Darwin Núñez connected very well in attack, but number 9 could not convert.

The one who did was Federico Valverde after a shot outside the area, at 47′. Chile had no reaction. He couldn’t hold on and went to the dressing room 2-0 down.

In the second half, La Roja tried to improve their football and refresh their lines, but the high pressure of La Celeste was superior and they also continued to attack constantly.

Gary Medel and Charles Aránguiz were the Chilean players who had the most contact with the ball and seemed worn out in the final minutes.

Both avoided more goals than locales. But there were more goals at the end of the game.

De la Cruz scored his double at 71′, while Arturo Vidal, who entered the substitution, marked the discount at 74′. The match ended 3-1.