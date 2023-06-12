Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 and is U-20 World Champion

Uruguay won the U-20 World Cup for the first time in its history this Sunday in Argentina by beating Italy 1-0 in the final, at the home of the senior world champion, Argentina.

Luciano Rodríguez led the Charrúas to glory by scoring the winning goal after 86 minutes, unleashing the euphoria of the sky-blue fans who filled the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in La Plata, some 60 kilometers from Buenos Aires.

The third time was the charm for La Celeste, who had lost in the 1997 and 2013 finals against Argentina and France, respectively, while Italy must continue to wait for their first crown.

The Celeste better than the Azzurra

Uruguay pressed harder and better at the start of the game and warned their European rival that the intensity of the duel was going to be very high, up to the breath of the Uruguayans who transformed the Diego Armando Maradona stadium into a celestial cauldron, in the cold La Plata night.

Those led by Carmine Nunziata took note, betting on lowering the ball, touching and the duel entered a backwater that Uruguay tried to break with the power of their attack, with Anderson Duarte as the banner scoring in all the face-to-face duels on the way to the final. supported by a solid midfield led by captain Fabricio Díaz.

Crouched, the midfielder Cesare Casadei, whose pass belongs to Chelsea, tried to give the usual blow in this World Cup that has him as the main figure of Italy. But the lack of connection with the ’10’ Tommaso Baldazani was noticed and favored a Uruguay that went to halftime at zero with the feeling of having played half a step above their rival.

Head to glory

Forty-five minutes separated the two teams from lifting the first U-20 World Cup in their history, to exhibit them in showcases that add up to six absolute world titles (4 from Italy and 2 from Uruguay).

The president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, followed the World Cup match that the soccer rector scheduled in Indonesia at the stadium before taking the headquarters to the Asian country and bringing the Cup to the land of the world champions in Qatar-2022.

Dissatisfied with a poor performance, the Italian coach moved the bench quickly, changing the attack with the hope of injecting energy into a weak offensive part.

Marcelo Broli, also looked for answers in the bank with half an hour to go, taking out Duarte to admit Andrés Ferrari,

With Uruguay in a hurry and Italy without ideas, the match sank into the tedium of a final with few emotions in the box. Until I arrive through the aerial game, as dictated by the history of Uruguayan soccer, the goal of Uruguay.

A corner kick, inattention in the Italian mark and with a header Rodríguez scored the 1-0, VAR check in between and validation of the score minutes later unleashing madness in the stands.

The whistle that ended the match unleashed the squad party on the field and in the stands, where the Uruguayan fans once again celebrated a title twelve years after shouting champion with the senior team in the Copa América Argentina-2011.

Italy resigned itself to finishing the Cup with the illusion of being the generation that will return their country to glory, after years of major failures.

Following in the footsteps of Diego Forlán, Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani, Broli’s ‘gurises’ (boys) returned Uruguay to the front pages, following in the footsteps of a generation that awakened the mystique of La Celeste with fourth place in the South Africa World Cup -2010 and the Copa América in Argentina.