Uruguay fully restores diplomatic ties with Venezuela

Montevideo/Caracas. After a seven-year vacancy, Uruguay has again filled the post of ambassador to Venezuela. Deputy Foreign Minister for Latin American Affairs Rander Peña received the Uruguayan diplomat Eber da Rosa Vásquez in Caracas and wished him “success in his duties”.

The arrival of da Rosa Vásquez is a gesture of rapprochement between the two countries that have maintained a distant relationship in recent years. The decision to refill the post of ambassador to Caracas was said to have been taken by Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou in mid-November 2022. Since February 2016, Montevideo had only sent charge d’affaires to the embassy in Caracas.

However, according to news site sumariuminfo, Lacalle assured Pou that the decision to send an ambassador does not change “anything” about his position not to cooperate with President Nicolás Maduro’s government.

The neoliberal Lacalle Pou of the National Party has been in office since March 1, 2020. He led his country into the international alliance that pursued a policy of “regime change” for Venezuela, but has since collapsed.