Uruguay: the Cabildo Abierto party will assess whether to leave the coalition

The political formation Cabildo Abierto has called an internal meeting for next Monday in which it will decide whether to leave the Uruguayan government coalition after President Luis Lacalle Pou requested the resignation of a minister for alleged corruption.

President Lacalle Pou has called on the Minister of Housing, Irene Moreira, to present her resignation from office in response to having granted housing directly to a Cabildo Abierto militant, according to the Uruguayan newspaper ‘El Observador’ .

The president spoke this Friday with the leader of the Cabildo Abierto, Guido Manini, whom he asked in the first instance to replace Moreira and later, given the refusal of the leader of the formation, he directly advocated urging the minister to retire .

After learning of Lacalle Pou’s request, the president of Cabildo Abierto, Guillermo Domenech, has stated that he is in favor of “more radical” measures and has proposed the “separation” of his formation from the rest of the coalition, called ‘multicolor’ by the presence of various formations

