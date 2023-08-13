Uruguay: The water is getting scarce

Facebook

The Río Santa Lucía normally supplies the Uruguayan capital with enough drinking water. Photo: Pablo Roca Bernardini via wikimedia commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

(Mexico City, July 29, 2023, the day).- In Uruguay, there has been a lack of clean drinking water for almost three months – and that in the capital of a country that is known for its abundance of fresh water. This is not (only) the fault of the drought, but also of multinational tech companies and “green” hydrogen production. The public water supply (OSE) distributes brackish water with chemical residues above the allowable limits. It is distributed as ‘drinkable’ water (‘bebible’), not potable (‘potable’). Meanwhile, the government arbitrarily increased the allowable levels of these substances to more than double.

Due to the low level of the Santa Lucía River, which normally supplies the capital, water was withdrawn from areas near the Río de la Plata. This is an estuary, so a mix of river and sea. Despite treatment, this “potable” water has a sodium and chloride content that is far above the limit values ​​accepted for drinking water. People with high blood pressure were therefore discouraged from drinking it. It also contains a higher proportion of trihalomethanes, a substance used in drinking water treatment. This has been classified by doctors at the Universidad de la República (UdelaR) as possibly carcinogenic if you are exposed to it over a long period of time. The substance is absorbed when bathing via vapor and skin, with a particular risk for pregnant women and children. The water contaminated with trihalomethanes is currently being 60% of the population Uruguay’s distributed.

Liberal economic policies exacerbate the water shortage

Uruguay has been suffering from a drought for a long time. However, instead of tackling the root causes, the government is pushing ahead with measures that make the situation even worse. An example of this is the partial transfer of water treatment to private companies (the so-called “Neptune Project”), which extract water from where it is most profitable for them, whether saline or polluted. It also encourages the establishment of new transnational industries that are voracious consumers of fresh water. These are mega data centers for Google and other tech giants, as well as the production of “green” hydrogen.

The majority of the more than 250 million tons of soybean cultivated worldwide is processed into animal feed, which is fed to meat production in factory farming. Latin America is one of the main growing areas of the mostly genetically modified soy. The soy belt includes parts of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia and Uruguay and covers about 50 million hectares. Most Latin American soy goes to China, followed by the European Union. Around 90 percent of European soy imports are intended for animal husbandry. According to calculations by the Federal Government for the Environment and Nature Conservation (BUND), soybean is cultivated on around 2.8 million hectares in Latin America alone for German livestock production (roughly the area of ​​Brandenburg).

This is also caused by global warming. Climate change refers to the human-caused (or anthropogenic) warming of the earth. The current change in the global climate is mainly caused by the so-called greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane and water vapor. Climate-active carbon dioxide is primarily emitted through the burning of fossil fuels (methane) including through agriculture, animal husbandry and landfills. Deforestation increases global warming while afforestation can mitigate it. The consequences of climate change are melting glaciers and rising sea levels, and depending on the region, increasingly severe storms, heat waves and droughts.

According to Karin Nansen and María Selva Ortiz from Brecha.com it is actually the sum of the un-natural factors that cause the lack of drinking water.

Enormous water consumption by tech giants and “green hydrogen production”

Against this background, it seems absurd to allow new transnational companies to establish themselves in Uruguay. According to Daniel Pena, researcher at UdelaR Faculty of Social Sciences, several of the global tech companies like Google, Microsoft and Meta have projects in Uruguay that consume immense amounts of water. Google is currently planning a data center near the capital Montevideo – with the support of the previous and current governments – that will use up to 7.6 million liters of drinking water per day at peak times. This corresponds to the daily consumption of 55,000 people in Uruguay. In order to obtain this information, Pena had to file separate requests for access to information and sue the company that had sealed the data as a “trade secret.” Google has already taken the same stance in cases in the United States and the Netherlands, where it eventually sent the data via court order had to disclose. The large number of computers in tech giants’ data centers and the need to cool them results in a huge environmental footprint in the form of water, materials, energy and (mostly hazardous) waste. This is a key issue that needs to be addressed urgently.

As for “green” hydrogen, its proponents sell the image that it produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions than fossil fuels. However, they do not take into account the entire life cycle of this energy source, such as energy and resources for the production of hydrogen and its distribution, waste, etc. A particularly critical aspect of this “green” trap is the basis for its production: the extreme high water demand. The industry prefers to use potable water to avoid salinity and pollution (which they subsequently leave for people to drink). For cost reasons, they opt for groundwater, which is clean and free of charge in the Tacuarembó region, among other places. This high and permanent demand for water will continue to seriously affect groundwater levels and also affect surface water levels.

The situation in Uruguay today reflects in a dramatic way what is happening in many other countries as well: a war of agribusiness, technology and other corporations against the people’s right to water.