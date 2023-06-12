Uruguay, U-20 world champion against Italy

Uruguay’s Under-20 team was proclaimed for the first time in its champion story in the world this Sunday by beating Italy (1-0) in the 2023 World Cup final of the category held in Argentina, with a goal by Luciano Rodríguez in the 86th minute.

The ‘charrúa’ team deservedly won the duel held at the Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata (Buenos Aires), pressing harder and better in search of the goal, as well as displaying the strength of an insurmountable team.

Uruguay took the title, the first Sub 20 world in his record in the third final he was playing, with only three goals against in seven games.

The South American team jumped indomitable with four arrivals and a lot of intensity in the first 15 minutes of the final.

Italy threatened to wake up finding the individual quality of its most outstanding players. Pafundi, author of the great goal in the semifinals, was the one who showed the way, but there were few minutes of enjoyment for the Italians.

Casadei, Prati or Baldanzi did not appear much more either, forced to contain.

Anderson Duarte had the clearest way to put Uruguay ahead and the final continued to be ‘charrúa’ after the restart, but with fewer arrivals, with an Italy without chances, and thicker. Both seemed to be defending well, but Luciano Rodríguez appeared in a corner kick at the far post of a play without a clear clearance.