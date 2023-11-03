Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou Faces Political Crisis amid Key Foreign Policy Achievement

Uruguayan President Lacalle Pou Faces Political Crisis Amidst Foreign Policy Achievement

Washington, United States – Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou finds himself in a precarious position as he achieves his government’s greatest foreign policy success amidst a political crisis back home. Lacalle Pou is currently residing in Washington to attend a summit at the White House with President Joe Biden and leaders of 11 other countries in the newly formed Alliance for the Economic Prosperity of the Americas (APEP).

However, the president’s attention is divided as one of the most serious crises of his administration unfolds in Montevideo. The crisis has resulted in the resignation of his close friend and chancellor, Francisco Bustillo, who is set to testify in court regarding the controversial granting of a passport to drug trafficker Sebastián Marset. This development has caused significant turmoil within Lacalle Pou’s government.

Despite the challenges at home, Lacalle Pou is actively participating in the summit, engaging in meetings with Democratic and Republican senators, representatives from the United States, as well as the presidents of multilateral organizations such as the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank. Additionally, he has held bilateral meetings with other Latin American presidents.

However, the situation in Montevideo remains a pressing concern for Lacalle Pou. Upon his return, he plans to meet with key government figures affected by the Marset case and other political actors. The case, in which the Uruguayan government provided Marset with a passport while he was imprisoned in Dubai, has caused significant headaches for Lacalle Pou’s administration.

Once back in Uruguay, Lacalle Pou intends to conduct meetings, possibly leading to further removals within his government. He will also address the citizens in a press conference, clarifying his position on the matter. The resolution of the case involving Marset holds significant implications for Uruguay’s future relations with the United States, as it could lead to a preferential trade access agreement between the two countries.

At the ongoing APEP summit, Lacalle Pou has been actively leading the discussions on behalf of Latin American partners. He has also been outspoken in asserting the region’s expectations from the United States. Nevertheless, the president has faced criticism from his own coalition partners back in Montevideo. Guido Manini Rios, leader of the party Cabildo Abierto, has publicly questioned Lacalle Pou’s knowledge of the activities of figures closely associated with him, alleging hiding of information or destruction of evidence.

The opposition has demanded Lacalle Pou’s immediate return, calling for more removals within the government. While impeachment is not currently on the table, the situation is rapidly evolving, and political tensions are running high. Lacalle Pou has had to coordinate cabinet changes remotely from Washington, maintaining ongoing communication with Vice President Beatriz Argimón.

As soon as the summit ends, Lacalle Pou plans to return to Uruguay promptly. He will focus on scheduled meetings with government members, including Minister of the Interior Luis Alberto Heber and undersecretary Guillermo Maciel. The president also intends to address the public directly through a weekend press conference, providing updates on the Marset case and the changes within his cabinet.

Lacalle Pou’s visit to Washington marks a significant step in Uruguay’s foreign policy and closer ties with the United States. The successful completion of negotiations for preferential trade access would greatly benefit Uruguay’s economy in several key sectors. However, the president’s credibility and ability to address the political crisis at home will be vital upon his return to Montevideo.

