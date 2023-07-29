US$ 345 million military aid to Taiwan

The US will provide 345 million dollars of military support to Taiwan from its own inventory.

Released: 07:27 – 29 July 2023

US President Joe Biden, with his presidential circular, announced that the US military will provide 345 million dollars of military aid to Taiwan from its own inventory, covering defense materials as well as military education and training.

While no statement has been made yet from the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) regarding the content of the package, comments are made that this support to Taiwan will draw the reaction of China.

Many US lawmakers were pressuring the administration to sell weapons to Taiwan. Taiwan, which China defends as part of its territory, has enjoyed de facto independence since 1949 when the People’s Republic of China was founded. The separation that emerged after the civil war between mainland China and Taiwan still continues.

Beijing, emphasizing the principle of “one China“, opposes Taiwan’s establishing independent diplomatic relations with the countries of the world, its representation in the United Nations and other international organizations, and stipulates that the countries that recognize it should break diplomatic relations with Taiwan. (AA)

