Home » US$ 345 million military aid to Taiwan
News

US$ 345 million military aid to Taiwan

by admin
US$ 345 million military aid to Taiwan

The US will provide 345 million dollars of military support to Taiwan from its own inventory.

Sozcu.com.tr

Released: 07:27 – 29 July 2023

US President Joe Biden, with his presidential circular, announced that the US military will provide 345 million dollars of military aid to Taiwan from its own inventory, covering defense materials as well as military education and training.

While no statement has been made yet from the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) regarding the content of the package, comments are made that this support to Taiwan will draw the reaction of China.

Many US lawmakers were pressuring the administration to sell weapons to Taiwan. Taiwan, which China defends as part of its territory, has enjoyed de facto independence since 1949 when the People’s Republic of China was founded. The separation that emerged after the civil war between mainland China and Taiwan still continues.

Beijing, emphasizing the principle of “one China“, opposes Taiwan’s establishing independent diplomatic relations with the countries of the world, its representation in the United Nations and other international organizations, and stipulates that the countries that recognize it should break diplomatic relations with Taiwan. (AA)

You may be interestedChinese siege in Taiwan: they sent warplanes Might interest youNew tension in Taiwan: warplanes take off one after another

See also  Weight Loss Diet Health » Do Apps Help You Lose Weight? When is "the" anti-obesity coaching available?

You may also like

Disturbing Video Shows Brutal Beating of Taxi Driver...

Candidates registered and held demonstrations this Friday in...

Transfer: Samsondin Ouro leaves Ns Mura for Saudi...

In the center of Cali, the assailants are...

Much is at stake for France after the...

After Nigeria and Ghana, Burkina-Faso approves the use...

Former Finance Minister responded to President Petro on...

US doesn’t want Hong Kong’s prime minister at...

Reinforcing the Niche Plasticizing Plant Targets the “New...

Candidates for the 2023 National Reign of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy