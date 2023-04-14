Home News US accuses sons of “El Chapo” Guzmán for fentanyl trafficking
News

US accuses sons of “El Chapo” Guzmán for fentanyl trafficking

The Department of Justice of the United States has announced this Friday the indictment of the four children of the “narco of narcos” Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán Loera, as well as against 24 other members of the Sinaloa Cartel that he directed, within the framework of a macro-operation legal action against fentanyl trafficking and that reaches Chinese companies that supply chemical materials.

The United States Attorney General’s Office accuses Ivan Guzmán Salazar, alias ‘Tocayo’, 40; Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, alias ‘Alfredillo’, 37; Joaquín Guzmán López, alias ‘El Güero’, 36; and Ovidio Guzmán López, alias ‘Ratón’, 33 years old; of “killing hundreds of thousands of Americans over the past eight years by flooding the country with fentanyl,” according to the charge sheet filed Friday by prosecutor Merrick Garland.

The accusations also reach Chinese and Guatemalan citizens of supplying chemical precursors needed to manufacture fentanyl, as well as others involved in the activity of drug laboratories, as well as providing security and weapons for the drug trafficking operation. Among them would be, for example, Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, alias ‘Nini’, 31 years old and one of the leaders of the “Los Chapitos” security apparatus.

In general terms, the Department of Justice accuses the sons of the now jailed ‘Chapo’ of “the use of cargo planes, private aircraft, submarines and other vessels, as well as a variety of land vehicles” to “transport both drugs and their chemical precursors in a network of post offices, tunnels, and hiding places throughout Mexico and the United States to smuggle drugs into the latter country.”

See also  110th Anniversary of the Revolution of 1911: Xi Jinping said that splitting the country must be "trial by history"-BBC News

The case thus blames the cartel “in large part” for the fentanyl crisis in the United States, considered “a triple threat to public health, public safety and national security.” According to the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC), overdoses of this drug, from the opioid family and extremely addictive, left approximately 107,000 dead in 2021 throughout the country.

The United States Department of State recalls the current rewards in force of up to 10 million dollars (9.1 million euros) in exchange for information that leads to the arrest and/or conviction of Iván Guzmán Salazar, Alfredo Guzmán Salazar and Ovidio Guzmán López, and up to five million dollars (4.5 million euros) for information that also leads to the arrest and/or conviction of Joaquín Guzmán López.

