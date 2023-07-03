US Advises Reconsidering Travel to China Due to Arbitrary Law Enforcement and Unfair Detention Risks

Title: United States Urges Citizens to Reconsider Travel to China Amidst Concerns of Arbitrary Law Enforcement and Unfair Detention

BEIJING – The United States has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to reconsider their travel plans to China due to concerns over arbitrary law enforcement, bans on leaving the country, and the risk of unfair detention. The advisory comes in the wake of a recent espionage conviction of a 78-year-old US citizen and the passing of a sweeping Foreign Relations Law by the Chinese government.

While the warning does not explicitly mention any specific cases, the recent sentencing of a US citizen to life imprisonment on espionage charges in May raises concerns over the fair treatment of foreigners within the Chinese legal system. It also comes at a time when China passed another broadly worded counter-espionage law, causing anxiety within the foreign business community and subsequent raids on several offices. Additionally, a new law has been enacted to penalize foreign critics.

Highlighting the issues faced by US citizens and citizens of other countries, the travel advisory notifies that the Chinese government has often imposed travel bans without fair and transparent processes under the law. It further emphasizes that individuals traveling to or staying in China could be detained without access to consular services or information about the alleged crime committed.

“The PRC authorities appear to have broad discretion to regard a wide range of documents, data, statistics, or materials as state secrets and to detain and prosecute foreign nationals for alleged espionage,” noted the official message from the United States.

Various possible infractions, such as participating in demonstrations, sending critical messages relating to Chinese policies, or merely investigating sensitive areas, have been listed in the advisory as potential triggers for bans on leaving the country. The advisory further explains that these bans may be used to pressure individuals into participating in government investigations, persuade relatives to return from abroad, resolve civil disputes in favor of Chinese nationals, or even exert influence in negotiations with foreign governments.

Similar travel warnings have also been issued for the semi-autonomous regions of Hong Kong and Macao. Although dated Friday, these warnings were released to journalists today.

China, known for its strong response to perceived challenges to its authoritarian system led by the Communist Party, has previously issued its travel advisories regarding the United States. These advisories warned its citizens about the dangers of crime, discrimination against Asians, and the high cost of medical care.

The strained relations between the United States and China, which have been embroiled in disputes over trade, technology, Taiwan, and human rights, reached a low point in recent years. However, efforts have been made on both sides to improve the situation. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently visited Beijing, followed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s long-awaited trip this week. China also appointed a new ambassador to Washington, who presented his credentials in a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House.

As tensions continue to simmer between the two global powers, the safety and fair treatment of citizens during international travel remain a top priority for governments and individuals alike.

