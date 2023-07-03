US ambassador to Russia detained in Russia on suspicion of spying

The second time since the interview in April… US Secretary of State makes requests to Russia almost every day

[워싱턴=뉴시스]Correspondent Kim Nan-young = The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that the U.S. ambassador to Russia met with a journalist detained on charges of spying during an interview.

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynn Tracy met with WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovic, who was detained on charges of espionage last March, at Leportopo Prison in Moscow on the 3rd (local time).

This is the second interview since detention. Gershkovic, 31, was arrested by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on March 29 while traveling in Yekaterinburg.

At the time of his detention, Gershković held a journalistic qualification recognized by the Russian Foreign Ministry, but the FSB believed he was engaged in espionage in the country. The party denies the allegation.

According to reports, Geršković’s detention period was due to expire on May 29. However, it is said that the FSB has recently pushed for an extension of the detention period to August 30.

Russian authorities have denied the US request for additional consular visits since the first interview with Gershkovic took place in April. This is because the United States refused to issue visas to its journalists.

In this regard, US Secretary of State Tony Blincoln recently told reporters that he is requesting a consular interview with Gershkovic from Russia almost every day.

Under the 1963 Vienna Convention, the United States and Russia must allow consular access to persons detained in each other’s custody. The WSJ pointed out that the issue of Gershkovic’s consul meeting has been a controversial issue between the two countries.

[모스크바=AP/뉴시스]Wall Street Journal (WSJ) journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia on charges of espionage, stands inside a glass cubicle at a Moscow courthouse during an appeals trial demanding his release on April 18. 2023.04.18.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

