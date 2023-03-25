Canada will also, like the US, establish a refugee program for 15,000 migrants fleeing persecution and violence in Central and South America.

The United States and Canada have reached an agreement to turn away asylum seekers who arrive through unofficial border crossings across the northern US border.

Until now, many migrants were crossing irregularly into Canada via Roxham Road, an unofficial border crossing between the US state of New York and the Canadian province of Quebec.

The deal announced Friday closes a loophole in a 2004 bilateral pact that allowed Canada to turn away immigrants at official entry points, but not at unofficial border crossings., like Roxham Road, where tens of thousands of asylum seekers have entered the country in recent months.

As part of the new agreement, Canada, like the US, will also establish a refugee program for 15,000 migrants fleeing persecution and violence in Central and South America..

US President Joe Biden was in Ottawa, Canada, this Friday on a 24-hour trip to discuss a series of economic, trade and immigration issues with his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau.

Biden spoke before the Canadian Parliament on Friday, before the two leaders held a joint press conference, in which Trudeau gave details of the new immigration policy.

The US has also detected an increase in immigrant crossings into Canada.

The new agreement is expected to allow authorities on both sides of the border to send asylum seekers back in either direction.

The new pact is an amendment to the 2004 Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA), which requires migrants to apply for asylum in the first “safe” country they arrive in, either the US or Canada. .

