US announces humanitarian family reunification plan for El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Colombia

The United States announced Thursday that it will impose new strategies and harsher consequences for migrants who do not use legal channels to enter the United States.

The Departments of State (DOS) and Homeland Security (DHS) have also communicated more humane management of migratory flows with regional partners in Central America, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

In addition, it will facilitate the safe, orderly and humane processing of all migrants.

There is a new parole for Salvadorans, Guatemalans, Hondurans and Colombians, one of the three new legal measures to enter the US.

More people can enter the US with the CBP One application

The US has expanded the group of immigrants who can access the CBP One application to appear at a US port of entry.

This measure will begin to be applied when Title 42 ends, scheduled for May 11 at noon. All migrants located in central and northern Mexico will be able to schedule an appointment through CBP One to appear at a port of entry before the immigration authorities, who will decide if they can enter the US.

CBP One will make additional appointments available.

CBP One is one of five US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) mobile applications available throughout the United States to help expedite processing.

The use of this tool will allow a safe, orderly and humane processing, the authorities say in a press release.

The new family reunification parole processes

DHS is creating new family reunification parole program processes for El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Colombia.

The details of the new “Advance Parole” for Colombians, Salvadorans, Guatemalans and Hondurans have not yet been released, but they have announced that they will do so shortly.

The agency has also communicated that it is modernizing the existing family reunification parole processes for Cuba and Haiti.

Once these processes are complete, they will allow screened immigrants with already approved family-based petitions to obtain parole in the US.

Officials will make decisions on a case-by-case basis.

When they receive approval and are examined to travel, the US government will issue the appropriate authorization.

These foreigners who are under the parole program in the US may request a work authorization.

Legal entry of refugees from the Western Hemisphere doubles

With the new measures adopted, the US expects to double the number of refugees from the Western Hemisphere.

The US has committed to doubling the number of refugees per month as part of the agreement related to the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection.

For this reason, the US government is further increasing the resources and personnel of the US Refugee Admission Program in this region, clarifies the official statement.

In addition, the US will continue to accept up to 30,000 people per month from Latin American countries of Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, and also Haiti, as these are all part of the expanded parole program processes announced earlier this year.