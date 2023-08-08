US Appeals Court Upholds Biden’s Asylum Restrictions on Southern Border

United States Appeals Court Upholds Asylum Restrictions Promoted by President Biden

In a recent development, a United States appeals court has upheld the asylum restrictions promoted by President Joe Biden, marking a temporary triumph for the current administration. The ruling comes as the Biden administration sought to enforce a rule that restricts asylum on the southern border of the country.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has determined to temporarily suspend the decision made by a lower court, which had deemed Biden’s asylum policy illegal and ordered its immediate termination. The appeals court’s ruling, which favored the current government, was reached after a 2-1 vote. The court has also taken steps to expedite the upcoming hearing.

The court proceedings will see both parties involved presenting their arguments in September, after which the date for the next court hearing will be determined.

During the appeal, the panel of judges had conflicting opinions regarding the criteria they considered in their individual votes. While William Fletcher and Richard Paez supported the continuation of the asylum restrictions, their peer Lawrence VanDyke opposed it. VanDyke argued that he found multiple similarities between the current policy and previous ones implemented by former President Donald Trump. However, the present administration maintains that this regulation is crucial in maintaining order on the southern border of the country.

The Los Angeles Times recently published an article shedding light on the stricter requirements set by the law for people seeking asylum in the United States. The policy, which has been in effect since May, mandates that asylum seekers must have previously sought asylum in a third country or alternatively submit their petitions online. It is important to note that exceptions are made for children traveling alone.

The court’s ruling to uphold the Biden administration’s asylum restrictions brings temporary relief for those at the southern border. However, the final outcome of this legal battle and its long-term implications are yet to be determined. As the September court hearing approaches, all eyes will remain on this contentious issue that continues to shape the country’s immigration policies.

