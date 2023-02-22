The United States Department of State has granted the extradition of former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006), requested by the Justice of the Andean country for corruption crimes, the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office reported on Tuesday.

“The National Prosecutor’s Office, as the central authority in matters of extraditions, informs that it has been learned that the Department of State of the United States of America granted the extradition of Alejandro Toledo Manrique, for the crimes of collusion and money laundering” , detailed the Prosecutor’s Office on Twitter.

The Public Ministry added that the Office for International Judicial Cooperation and Extraditions of the National Prosecutor’s Office “He has been coordinating with national and foreign authorities for the upcoming execution of his extradition.”

In this regard, the former anti-corruption attorney Ivan Meini declared on the RPP radio station that the delivery of Toledo to Peru “It should be imminent, because there are no more appeals to file and the extradition procedure is over, it’s exhausted.”

“What should happen in the next hours or days is for the governments to agree on how to articulate Toledo’s return to Peru”narrowed.

He also considered that “it is probable” that the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office will request that the ex-president be sent to preventive detention while he is being processed and that he serve his arrest in the prison built in a police base in Lima where ex-governors Alberto Fujimori (1990) are also imprisoned. -2000) and Pedro Castillo (2021-2022).

Toledo is accused in his country of receiving tens of millions of dollars in bribes from the Brazilian company Odebrecht in exchange for favoring it in its business in Peru, when he was still president.

Specifically, the former president has been investigated for the alleged commission of the crimes of money laundering, collusion and influence peddling, in relation to contracts awarded to Odebrecht for the construction of the Interoceanic Route between Brazil and Peru.

The former president was arrested in 2019 in California, where he has resided for the last few years, and spent 8 months in prison for risk of flight, although he was able to be released from jail and placed under house arrest in March 2020, with the outbreak of the pandemic. from covid-19.

Last September, the United States Justice gave the green light for his extradition to Peru, having found sufficient evidence to justify this measure, although the final decision was left in the hands of the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

In the Peruvian chapter of the Odebrecht case, the largest corruption scandal in Latin America, former presidents Alan García (2006-2011), Ollanta Humala (2011-2016) and Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018), as well as the three times presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori.