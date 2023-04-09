The United States on Saturday called on China to exercise “restraint” in its military exercises around Taiwan, underscoring that Washington stands ready to honor its security commitments in Asia.

“Our communication channels with the People’s Republic of China remain open and we have always called for restraint and not to change the status quo,” a State Department spokesman said.

“We are confident that we have sufficient resources and capabilities in the region to ensure peace and stability and meet our national security commitments,” the spokesman said, adding that the United States was “closely monitoring Beijing’s actions.” .

The United States has been ambiguous about whether it would defend Taiwan militarily, although for decades it has sold arms to Taipei to help ensure its self-defense.

Washington has made commitments to defend close allies in the region, particularly Japan, whose waters were affected when China last held military exercises around Taiwan in August.

China announced the military exercises as a “stern warning” to Taiwan, whose President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on Wednesday.

US officials described Tsai’s visit as a routine “transit” on her way to and from Latin America. The US president was previously in Guatemala and Belize.

“There is no reason for Beijing to turn this transit, consistent with long-standing US practice and policy, into something it is not or use it as a pretext to overreact,” the Beijing spokesman said on Saturday. Department of State.

McCarthy defended his choice to meet with Tsai Ing-wen: “I am the speaker of the chamber. There is no place where China tells me where I can go or who I can talk to,” he wrote on Twitter.