US Assures Cooperation with Israel and Egypt to Establish Humanitarian Corridor in Gaza Strip

US Working with Israel and Egypt to Establish Humanitarian Corridor in Gaza Strip

In the midst of escalating clashes between the Israeli military and the Hamas terrorist group, the United States has declared its active collaboration with Israel and Egypt to establish a humanitarian corridor in the Gaza Strip. This corridor aims to ensure the safe departure of civilians caught in the violence.

“We support a safe corridor for civilians,” affirmed Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby during a press conference. He emphasized that civilians, protected under international law, are not responsible for the actions of Hamas. Kirby further stated that there have been no recent meetings or discussions with the Palestinian Authority, but the US maintains an open line of communication with the Palestinian side.

Additionally, Kirby revealed that the US plans to deploy a second aircraft carrier, the ‘USS Dwight Eisenhower,’ to Atlantic waters with the option of moving it to the eastern Mediterranean, where the ‘USS Gerald R. Ford’ is already stationed. This mobilization sends a message that the United States is prepared to counter any attempt to escalate the conflict against Israel. However, the final decision on deployment has not been made.

Despite ruling out ground troops, the US has mobilized an aircraft carrier to dissuade other actors like Iran or Hezbollah from joining the attacks. The United States also expressed readiness to send a second support ship, if required. The intention is to deter further aggression and support the Israeli government, as underscored by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Secretary Blinken, set to arrive in Israel on Thursday, acknowledged the complexities involved in establishing the humanitarian corridors. He disclosed plans to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and affirmed the United States‘ staunch support of Israel. Blinken drew a contrast between Hamas and democratic nations, highlighting respect for international law as a vital distinction.

The Secretary of State also expressed concern for the safety of American citizens affected by the conflict. The White House reported that 22 Americans have been killed, with the number expected to rise. Blinken assured that efforts are being made in close coordination with the Israeli government to ascertain the whereabouts of Americans and secure their release if they have been taken hostage by Hamas.

In addition to Israel, Blinken intends to visit neighboring Jordan during his trip. It remains uncertain whether there will be further travel to Middle Eastern nations. With tensions escalating and casualties rising, the diplomatic efforts of the United States and other countries are crucial to reducing the impact on civilians and finding a path towards lasting peace.

