US authorities carried out two operations to return irregular migrants to Cuba

U.S. Authorities Conduct Operations to Return Irregular Cuban Migrants

On Thursday, December 28, the United States authorities carried out two operations to return irregular migrants to Cuba. The first operation involved the Coast Guard returning nine individuals (eight men and one woman) who had participated in an illegal departure through Matanzas. The second operation took place through the José Martí International Airport, where 31 Cuban citizens (29 men and two women) were returned. Of the 31 individuals returned by air, three had left the country illegally by sea, while the rest had initially left legally but later took irregular routes to reach the U.S. border.

Additionally, one of the returnees was transferred to an investigation body due to being the alleged perpetrator of a serious criminal act, which was under investigation before becoming involved in the illegal departure.

Notably, this operation marks the 132nd return in 2023, with a total of 5,253 people returned by air and sea from various countries in the region.

The information was provided by the Ministry of the Interior, shedding light on the ongoing efforts to address irregular migration from Cuba and the region as a whole.

