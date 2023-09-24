US Authorities Offer $10 Million Reward for Capture of Iván Archivaldo Guzmán, Leader of “Los Chapitos” Faction

US Authorities Offer $10 Million Reward for Capture of Iván Archivaldo Guzmán

Photo: DEA

Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, a 40-year-old man, has found himself on the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) list of the 10 most wanted fugitives. He is wanted due to his leadership role in “Los Chapitos,” a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel notorious for trafficking synthetic drugs into the United States.

In light of his criminal profile, US authorities are offering a reward of up to $10 million in exchange for any information that could lead to the capture or whereabouts of Iván Archivaldo. Notably, he is also known as the son of Sinaloa boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

The State Department has identified Iván Archivaldo as responsible for coordinating the transfer of various drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and fentanyl, to the neighboring United States. A statement released by the authorities claims that he commands armed hitmen who engage in acts of violence to protect and promote the operations and vast possessions of the cartel.

Consequently, “El Chapito” is facing charges in both the Northern District Court of Illinois and the Southern District Court of New York. Although his romantic relationships have largely remained out of the public eye, several women have been associated with the Jalisco drug trafficker, although only one is considered his formal partner.

Zulema Aracely Lindoro is considered to be Iván Archivaldo Guzmán’s formal partner. However, reports from the security and drug trafficking-focused website Bordeland Beat suggest that there have been at least seven other women who were allegedly involved with Guzmán Salazar. These reports, however, are unofficial, and the nature of their relationship with the leader of “Los Chapitos” remains unknown.

While there is little information surrounding most of the alleged partners, Zulema Aracely Lindoro’s connection to the Guzmán family is evident. In November 2012, Lindoro’s arrest due to immigration issues was announced in the United States. At that time, it was suspected that she had ties to the son of “El Chapo,” who was one of the most powerful drug traffickers in Mexico. However, she was released the following day for humanitarian reasons, as no family connection or involvement in drug trafficking could be proven.

Two days after her release, Lindoro returned to Mexican territory, specifically to the border city of Tijuana in the state of Baja California. Although it is unclear whether she is legally married to “El Chapito,” it is presumed that they have two children.

Despite the sentimental aspects, Iván Archivaldo remains a high-ranking member within the Sinaloa Cartel. According to reports from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE), it is believed that he is currently in Culiacán. The $10 million reward announced by US authorities demonstrates the determination to capture him and dismantle his involvement in drug trafficking.

