



The United States Department of Justice opened an investigation in search of responsibilities for the fall of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), one of the largest bank collapses in the history of the countryreported this March 14, 2023 local media.

Sources from the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) cited by the US press indicated that the investigations are in their initial phase.

According to The Wall Street Journal newspaper, the iInvestigation could point to two top managers of the SVB financial institution, its CEO, Greg W. Becker, and its chief financial officer, Daniel Beck, for selling shares in the company just a week before it collapsed.

With a poorly diversified and highly interconnected client base, the bank suffered a dizzying bank run that on Friday forced regulators to step in and close the bank to limit the damage.

He panic spread to other firms and by Sunday it had also carried away Signature Bank, based in New York and which in recent years had made a significant commitment to the cryptocurrency sectors.

After seizing control of SVB on Friday and unsuccessfully seeking to sell it to another bank, US regulators on Sunday opted to guarantee all deposits held by both banks, beyond the standard limit of $250,000 per clientin order to contain the panic and allow the affected companies to continue operating.

The intervention of the authorities has generated a strong debate in the United States about whether or not this constitutes a new bank bailout, as occurred in the 2008 crisis.

The president of United States, Joe Biden said on Monday that the managers responsible for this crisis will lose their job and that investors will not be protected: «They knowingly took a risk and when the risk fails investors lose their money. That’s how capitalism works.” EFE