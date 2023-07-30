US banking advocacy group backs cryptocurrency law reintroduced by Senator Warren By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. US banking advocacy group backs cryptocurrency bill reintroduced by Senator Warren

The Bank Policy Institute (BPI), a U.S. banking advocacy group, has backed legislation by cryptocurrency critic Senator Elizabeth Warren, requiring digital assets to fall under its own anti-money laundering (AML) legislation. According to a Bloomberg report July 28, Warren reintroduced the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act along with Senators Joe Manchin, Roger Marshall and Lindsey Graham. The BPI has expressed support for the bill, which calls for greater transparency in transactions of digital assets to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. The BPI stressed that the current anti-money laundering framework in the US does not cover digital assets, stating that:

“The current AML framework and Bank Secrecy Act must take digital assets into account, and we look forward to engaging in this process to defend our nation’s financial system against illicit finance in all its forms.”

The seven-page bill, if passed, would require digital asset wallet providers, miners and others who validate and secure transactions on a blockchain to keep records of their customers’ identities. financial institutions to use mixers, such as Tornado Cash, designed to obfuscate blockchain data. The Massachusetts Bankers Association, the National Consumer Law Center, and the National Consumers League are among the law’s other advocates. Tyler Winklevoss, cofounder of the crypto exchange Gemini, commented on the news in a July 28 tweet, suggesting that those who oppose Warren’s bill are “doing the right thing.”

When you've made enemies with the bankers and Elizabeth Warren, you know you're doing the right thing.