US blames Prigozhin for end of Mali mission

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin helped orchestrate the withdrawal of peacekeepers to further Wagner’s interests, National Security Council communications director John Kirby said on Friday. The UN Security Council had just decided to end the MINUSMA mission in the West African country at the end of the year after a transitional period of six months.

Prigozhin and his squad unpredictable after recent events

Wagner has been infiltrating African countries since 2016 and subverting their sovereignty, stealing their resources and killing their people, Kirby said. Despite the recent events – the Wagner uprising in Russia – there are no signs that the troops in Africa are weakening. Kirby also added that recent events have shown that Prigozhin and his squad are unpredictable.

According to US information, the Malian transitional government has paid Wagner $200 million since the end of 2021, Kirby said. However, this did not lead to an improvement in the security situation. The role played by the mercenary force in Mali is “toxic and deadly,” Kirby said. The sudden end of the UN mission will only exacerbate economic hardship, contribute to more internal and regional instability and move the country further from the goal of a democratic transition.

On Friday in New York, the UN Security Council initiated an end to the mission in West African Mali with a unanimously passed resolution. The mission, which has existed since 2013, is to be ended after a transitional period of six months at the end of the year. The mandate of the mission, in which the Bundeswehr is also involved, expired on Friday and was only extended by the resolution by six months with a resolution mandate.

Faster Bundeswehr withdrawal according to Baerbock “bitter news for the people of Mali”

In mid-June, Mali’s military government demanded the withdrawal of all around 12,000 UN peacekeepers. Germany, which had previously decided to end participation in the mission, wanted to withdraw its approximately 1,100 soldiers by May 31, 2024, according to previous plans, after an increasing dispute with Mali’s military government about flight rights for surveillance drones but also already prepared for a faster withdrawal.

After the decision, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also spoke of a faster withdrawal of the Bundeswehr. “The Bundeswehr will now withdraw faster and in an orderly manner,” said the Green politician on Twitter. They wanted to continue to contribute to the security of the people in Mali, but the military government in the West African country made this increasingly impossible. The abrupt end of the entire UN mission Minusma was “bitter news for the people of Mali, to whom the mission gave protection and hope,” wrote Baerbock.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

