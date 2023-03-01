According to the authorities’ report, the body of the American citizen was found this Monday. The above, after a person warned the emergency line to be in front of a lifeless man. It is presumed that death would have taken place several days ago, given the state of decomposition in which it was found.

A friend of the US citizen worried about his sudden disappearance for several days, so he decided to go to the apartment where he was. He himself was in a building in the Lorena neighborhood of the capital of Antioquia. Upon entering the place, the man found the scene, in which 49-year-old Robert William Lyden was lying on his dead bed.

The Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences has not yet issued an official part of Lyden’s cause of death. However, during the uprising, it was collected not to present signs of violence or elements around the scene that show a possible murder. The report qualified the death to be established, while a definitive document is reached.

Transnational network of child pornography and sexual abuse falls in Medellín

Antioquia: The sentence received by a man who attacked a dog with a polisher



Thanks to the law against animal abuse in Colombia, cases in which justice is done and people responsible for attacking dogs, cats or other species end up in jail are becoming more common. This time, it was the turn of two men who, in different cases, attacked two defenseless dogs. One of them died after being run over and the other was attacked with a polisher.

Prosecutors from the Special Group for the Fight Against Animal Abuse (Gelma) made an accusation and obtained a sentence for these two separate acts of serious aggression against dogs in Tolima and Antioquia.

Sentences for affectation to ‘Canelo’

The Prosecutor’s Office managed to have Jesús Miguel Gutiérrez Bertel declared responsible for the attack on a dog named ‘Canelo’, which occurred in Bello (Antioquia), on May 16, 2022. The evidence provided in the process showed that this man attacked the canine in the neck with a polisher.

‘Canelo’ He underwent surgery several times and survived. Finally, one of the vets who treated him decided to adopt him. Gutiérrez Bertel was sentenced for the crime of animal abuse to nine months in prison and the payment of a fine equivalent to 3.75 current legal monthly minimum wages.