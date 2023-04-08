NYT report… There is also a sign that it is not shared with foreign countries.

[브뤼셀=AP/뉴시스] US President Joe Biden (left) arrived in Brussels, Belgium, for talks with NATO allies about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the 24th (local time) of last month, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. are receiving 2022.04.08.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Ye-jin = While US classified documents on Ukraine were circulated online and the authorities began an investigation, classified documents on the Middle East and China were also spread on social media (SNS) on the 7th (local time) The New York Times (NYT) reported.

According to reports, while officials from the US Department of Defense and National Security Agency were investigating Twitter and Telegram to find out the source of confidential Ukraine information, documents containing confidential information from China and the Middle East were distributed on an anonymous bulletin board on ‘4chan’.

The documents released to 4chan contained sensitive information on the map of Bahmut in eastern Ukraine, where fighting was fierce, China and Indo-Pacific military bases, the Middle East, and terrorism.

In particular, the newspaper reported that the document dated February 23 was labeled ‘Secret/NoForn’, which means that it is not shared with foreign countries.

Previously, on the 6th, the Department of Defense announced that it had launched an investigation after leaking classified US documents related to the war in Ukraine. It contains secret plans of the United States and NATO to bolster Ukraine’s armed forces.

Regarding another document from 4chan on the 7th, Ministry of National Defense officials said they had nothing to add to the NYT.

Mick Malloy, a former senior Pentagon official, called the distribution of classified documents a “significant security breach” that could disrupt Ukrainian military plans.

“It appears to have been deliberately mishandled by someone who wanted to harm Ukraine, the United States and NATO,” he said.

Another analyst told the paper that the leaks so far were “the tip of the iceberg.”

