US cluster munitions “is in Ukraine” – DW – July 14, 2023

The essentials in brief:

US cluster munitions arrive in Ukraine

Putin warns NATO of “additional tensions”

Ukraine and Russia report new drone strikes

Russia attaches conditions to grain deals

The cluster munitions promised by the US are already in Ukraine. “We just received it. We haven’t used it yet, but it can make a big difference (on the battlefield),” said senior Ukrainian army commander Oleksandr Tarnavskyi. “Even the enemy knows that we have an advantage by receiving this ammunition,” he told the American news channel CNN. US Lieutenant General Douglas Sims confirmed Tarnawskyj’s statements with the words: “Cluster munitions are in Ukraine.”

The government in Washington announced the delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine last week. Its use is highly controversial because it releases dozens or even hundreds of smaller explosive devices, many of which do not detonate immediately. These can thus continue to injure or kill people long after they have been dropped, which means they pose a particular danger to the civilian population.

An international agreement that came into force in 2010 bans the manufacture, stockpiling, transfer and use of cluster munitions. However, neither the US nor Ukraine have joined the agreement, nor has Russia.

Putin warns NATO of “additional tensions”

After the NATO summit in Vilnius, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of the consequences of Ukraine’s possible entry into the military alliance. “I am sure that this will not increase the security of Ukraine itself, make the world in general much more vulnerable and lead to additional international tensions,” Putin said in a television interview.

At its summit in Lithuania’s capital, NATO announced its support for Ukraine’s accession, but did not give a timetable. Putin justified the war of aggression against Ukraine, among other things, with the need to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO.

Joe Biden with Volodymyr Zelenskyy: the Presidents of the USA and Ukraine at the NATO summit (07/12/2023)Credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin expressed his belief that Ukraine would be admitted to NATO after the war ended. “I have no doubt that will happen,” Austin said. Until then, however, there are still “a number of things that need to be done”.

Zelenskyj: Support for G7 security pact

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj sees broad international support for a security pact in favor of his country beyond the G7 countries. Within a short period of time since the NATO summit in Lithuania, “six other countries have already joined the group of leading democratic economies,” Zelensky said in a video speech. He named the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Spain and the Czech Republic. The G7 Security Pact provides for long-term financial and military assistance to Ukraine, including modern equipment for the air and naval forces.

Ukraine and Russia report new drone strikes

Ukraine and Russia have reported new drone strikes on their respective territories. In the city of Kryvyi Rih, the birthplace of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a drone destroyed an administrative building and damaged other buildings of a municipal enterprise, said the military governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak.

He also published pictures of the damage on his Telegram channel. A man was injured. Two houses were also damaged. There were a total of six drone attacks and artillery fire, it said.

Russia reported using its anti-aircraft defenses in the Voronezh region, where three drones were shot down on Thursday. In the Kursk region, which is close to Ukraine, the authorities reported a drone crash in the city of Kurchatov, where a residential building was damaged. The Kursk nuclear power plant is four kilometers from the city. According to the authorities, there were no injuries in any of the cases.

According to the Ukrainian air force, it took down a total of 16 of 17 drones in the attacks in the country between Thursday evening and Friday morning. The information provided by the two warring parties about the latest attacks could not initially be checked independently. Russia has been covering Ukraine with drone attacks for days, especially at night there is an air alert. Ukraine relies primarily on Western defense systems for air defense and wants to significantly expand this protection.

Russia attaches conditions to grain deals

According to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, the extension of the grain agreement with Ukraine depends on the fulfillment of promises made to Russia. “We are thinking about how to proceed, there are still a few days,” Putin said on state television. As things stand at present, the agreement expires next Monday.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned of a threat to global food security. At the same time, she thanked UN Secretary-General António Guterres for his “tireless efforts” to continue the grain agreement. “The world needs it. Russia has a responsibility to extend it,” emphasized von der Leyen.

Important for global food security: grain from Ukraine (archive photo)Image: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

After the start of its war of aggression, Russia also blocked Ukraine’s seaports. In the summer of 2022, with the mediation of the United Nations and Turkey, the agreement was negotiated that would allow Ukraine to export grain across the Black Sea again – albeit to a limited extent. In return, Russia demanded relief from sanctions for its fertilizer and food exports – such as insurance, freight and financing. “Nothing, I want to emphasize that absolutely nothing was done,” Putin complained in the interview.

Murder in Krasnodar: suspect in custody

A suspect has been arrested after the assassination of a former Russian submarine commander who was most recently in charge of recruiting for the army. According to the Tass news agency, he admitted to having killed Stanislaw Rschitzki. However, the suspect denied cooperation with the Ukrainian secret service. Instead, the man gave personal motives.

The Ukrainian government had accused Rzhitzki of being involved in a rocket attack on the town of Vynnitsiya when he was a submarine commander in the Black Sea, killing 23 people. The 42-year-old was found dead in Krasnodar on Monday. It was said that he was shot while jogging.

wa/cw/AR/cwo (dpa, afp, rtr)

This article will be continuously updated on the day of its publication. Reports from war zones cannot be independently verified.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

