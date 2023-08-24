US Condemns North Korea’s Failed Satellite Launch, Calls for Negotiations

US Condemns North Korea’s Failed Satellite Launch and Calls for Negotiations

MADRID, August 24 – The United States government has strongly condemned North Korea’s attempt to launch a surveillance satellite into orbit, stating that while the program was unsuccessful, it has escalated tensions in the region. In response, the US has called on North Korean authorities to engage in serious negotiations.

Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the US National Security Council, emphasized that Washington is still open to diplomacy but called on Pyongyang to immediately halt its provocative actions and seek compromise instead. “The use of ballistic missile technology, despite its failure, constitutes a flagrant violation of numerous United Nations Security Council resolutions. It escalates tensions and poses a risk of destabilizing the security situation not only in the region but also beyond,” the statement from the White House read.

Watson urged the international community to denounce North Korea’s failed satellite launch and criticized the use of technologies that are directly linked to the country’s intercontinental ballistic missile program.

Just minutes before the failure of the satellite, the North Korean regime admitted the setback and announced plans for a third attempt in the coming months. The North Korean authorities attributed the failure to an “error” in the third phase of takeoff, where they sought to place the ‘Malligyong-1’ satellite into orbit using a rocket, according to a statement from the official KCNA news agency.

In the days leading up to the failed launch, both South Korean and Japanese authorities expressed concern over an imminent arms challenge. North Korea had also expressed its dissatisfaction with the joint military maneuvers in the region and the trilateral meeting held in Camp David between leaders of the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

The international community will be closely monitoring North Korea’s next move amid growing tensions and hopes for a peaceful resolution through negotiations.

