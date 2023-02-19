The United States has conducted military exercises with at least one B-1B strategic bomber and other military aircraft from both South Korea and Japan in response to North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday.

South Korean F-35A and F-15K fighter jets and American F-16 fighters that have escorted the bomber have also participated in the maneuvers carried out in coordination with Seoul, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff reported, quoted by the South Korean news agency Yonhap. . The planes have flown in formation over the Yellow Sea, the East Sea — of Japan — and the southern region of South Korea.

“The training has demonstrated on this occasion the combined defensive capability of South Korea and the United States and the overwhelming strength of the alliance, as well as the immediate deployment of expanded deterrence assets on the Korean peninsula,” Seoul said.

These maneuvers also demonstrate the “iron” support of the United States for the defense of the peninsula and its commitment to expanded deterrence, a term used to refer to the threat of the use of all US military force, including nuclear, to defend Korea. from the south.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Ministry of Defense has also reported joint maneuvers carried out with the United States this Sunday. Specifically, Tokyo has mobilized three F-15 fighters that have escorted two B-1 bombers and four F-16 fighters over the Sea of ​​Japan.

Japan has stressed that “Japan and the United States have reaffirmed their willingness to respond and strengthen the deterrence of their alliance” and has stressed that “the security situation around Japan is increasingly serious.”

The North Korean government confirmed on Saturday the launch of an activated Hwasong-15 model intercontinental missile in what the North Korean news agency KCNA has described as a “surprise test.”

The projectile, according to North Korea, was fired from the Pyongyang airport and flew 989 kilometers over an hour “before accurately hitting a defined area within the open waters of the East Sea,” referring to the Sea of ​​Japan, in what is the first launch of a missile of these characteristics in more than a month.

The launch has been, according to KCNA, a “real test” of the continuing efforts of North Korea’s “strategic nuclear force” to turn “its fatal nuclear counter-strike capability against hostile forces into an irresistible force, as well as a guarantee and clear proof of the safe reliability of its nuclear deterrent.”

EU condemns “dangerous and reckless” action

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, has condemned this Saturday “the dangerous and reckless action” of North Korea, something that shows that the nuclear and missile program in the region “threats all countries” , and at the same time calls for a response from the UN Security Council.

“The EU reiterates its call on North Korea to immediately cease firing ballistic missiles and enter into a constructive dialogue with the United States and the Republic of Korea,” the statement said.

Thus, the EU has reiterated that “it will never accept that North Korea undermines the international non-proliferation architecture” and calls for the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean peninsula in order to achieve security in the region.