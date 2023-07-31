Home » US congressmen denounce “growing threats to human rights” in Peru
US congressmen denounce "growing threats to human rights" in Peru

A total of 15 US congressmen recently warned about the upsurge in human rights violations in Peru, particularly during the protests against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, which took place between December 2022 and February 2023.

In a letter sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Ambassador to Peru Lisa Kenna, lawmakers expressed “serious concerns about growing threats to human rights, democracy, and the rule of law” in the andean nation

“In particular, the lack of accountability of the Peruvian security forces responsible for the disproportionate and lethal use of force against protesters,” they added in their letter, dated July 25, to which the Lima newspaper La República had access. .

The legislators, from the Democratic Party, pointed out that the Peruvian authorities “responded with excessive and lethal force, resulting in the death of at least 49 civilians and injuring many more” during the mobilizations against Boluarte.

In the document, signed among others by Joaquín Castro, Sydney Kamlager-Dove and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, they stated that given their deep bilateral relationship, “the United States has a responsibility to work actively with Peru’s leaders and civil society to ensure that those responsible for human rights violations are held accountable and thus support a process of political reconciliation.”
Request to Defense

They urged the State Department to take a series of measures, which includes “coordinating” with the Defense Ministry to “temporarily suspend joint exercises or cooperation with units of the Peruvian security forces, allegedly responsible for human rights violations, as well as such as carrying out an investigation into whether said units received security assistance” from the US.

“We hope that the (Joe) Biden administration sees the urgent imperative in supporting Peruvian democracy and the Peruvian people during this crucial moment,” they closed. with RT

