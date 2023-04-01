Home News US consumer spending slows in February, inflation cools By Reuters
News

US consumer spending slows in February, inflation cools By Reuters

by admin
US consumer spending slows in February, inflation cools By Reuters
© Reuters. A woman shops for groceries at a supermarket in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer spending rose moderately in February after surging the previous month and inflation, while showing signs of cooling, remained elevated, which could prompt the Federal Reserve to hike yet again. interest rates this year.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, rose 0.2 percent last month, the Commerce Department said. January data was revised upwards to 2.0% from a previously assumed 1.8%. Expectations Reuters had forecast a 0.3% increase.

The PCE index rose 0.3% last month, after accelerating by 0.6% in January. In the 12 months to February, it rose 5.0% after a 5.3% increase in January.

The PCE ‘core’ index recorded an increase of 0.3% after +0.5% in the previous month and +4.6% on an annual basis from 4.7% in January.

The PCE indices are closely monitored by the Fed for the 2% inflation target.

(Translated by Chiara Bontacchio, editing by Sabina Suzzi)

See also  Explosion in an office building in Milan: a dying woman

You may also like

The filming of Francis Ford Coppola’s film has...

Antisocials entered El Fortín with long weapons

A violent tornado hits Arkansas, in the southern...

The Pope has left the Gemelli hospital –...

idyllic confession

Cusianagas recalls that there will be maintenance in...

Our province’s implementation of tax and fee support...

The rainbow is underrated. Piero Percoco’s micro-poetry in...

LG brings a new level of convenience to...

The reason why the famous RCN presenter resigned

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy