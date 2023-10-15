US Deploys Second Carrier Strike Group and Fighter Jets to Eastern Mediterranean as Israel Prepares for Gaza Expansion

Pentagon Sends Second Carrier Strike Group to Eastern Mediterranean as Israel Prepares to Expand Operations in Gaza

Washington/Seúl (CNN) – The Pentagon has ordered a second carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean Sea and is sending Air Force fighter jets to the region as Israel prepares to expand its operations in Gaza, the US defense secretary said Saturday. Lloyd Austin, in a statement.

American warships are not intended to join the fighting in Gaza or participate in Israel’s operations, but the presence of two of the Navy’s most powerful ships is designed to send a message of deterrence to Iran and its proxies in the region, like Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The moves are “part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts to expand this war following Hamas’ attack on Israel,” Austin said in the statement.

The first aircraft carrier strike group, led by the USS Gerald R. Ford, arrived off the coast of Israel last week.

Now the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower strike group, which deployed from Norfolk, Virginia on Friday, is headed to the eastern Mediterranean. Initially, the aircraft carrier was intended to sail into the waters of the United States European Command.

It is unclear at this time how long the Ford will remain in the region once the Eisenhower carrier strike group arrives, a US defense official told CNN.

The Eisenhower, which is the flagship of the carrier strike group, will be joined by a guided missile cruiser and two guided missile destroyers, according to the Austin statement.

The Eisenhower can carry more than 60 aircraft, including F/A-18 fighter jets. Ford can deploy more than 75 aircraft.

ABC News first reported the carrier strike group orders.

US forces are not there to help Israel

The Biden administration has made clear that the aircraft carrier and its accompanying force are not there to engage in combat activities on behalf of Israel.

“There is no intention or plan to send American troops to Israel,” John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the National Security Council, said Thursday. Kirby stressed that the purpose of the increased military presence in the region is to deter others from entering the conflict if they perceive weakness on Israel’s part.

“We take our national security interests in the region very seriously,” he said, noting that the purpose of the enhanced force posture was “to act as a deterrent to any other actor, including Hezbollah, who might think that expanding this conflict is a good idea”.

Additionally, the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, a quick reaction force capable of conducting special operations, is making preparations in case it is ordered to approach Israel to reinforce the US force posture there, several US officials told CNN.

The unit, located aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, is made up of more than 2,000 Marines and sailors and would be capable of supporting a large-scale evacuation. Among the mission essential tasks of a Marine Expeditionary Unit are evacuation operations and humanitarian assistance.

Officials said no such order has yet been given to the unit.

More fighter jets sent to the region

Meanwhile, the US Air Force Central announced this Saturday the deployment of F-15E fighter jets and A-10 ground attack aircraft to the region.

The movement of fighter jets from the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and the 354th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, respectively, “strengthens the United States‘ posture and enhances air operations throughout the Middle East,” according to an Air Force statement. He did not provide specific numbers of fighter jets involved.

A social media post from US Central Command said the A-10s will join another squadron of aircraft already in the region. US Defense Secretary Austin’s statement said F-16 fighters have also been deployed to the region.

“By adopting the forward warfighter posture and integrating with joint and coalition forces, we are strengthening our partnerships and bolstering security in the region,” Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, commander of the 9th Air Force, said in a statement.

Defense officials have repeatedly said in recent days that the Pentagon will be able to quickly send additional forces and assets to the region as needed, as Israel continues to wage war against the Hamas terrorist group.

Share this: Facebook

X

