US Deputy Trade Representative: Evaluation of tariffs on China will not depend on whether there is a breakthrough in trade relations

Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi told Reuters that the U.S. will take an analytical approach to assessing whether to retain tariffs on China, and that the Biden administration does not assume a breakthrough in Sino-U.S. trade relations. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao recently met with US Commerce Secretary Raymond Raimondo and Trade Representative Dai Qi in Washington.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) US Deputy Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi (Sarah Bianchi) said on Saturday that the Biden administration does not believe that there will be a breakthrough in US-China trade relations, but will continue to have dialogue with China at different levels . “We’re assessing from an analytical perspective. We’re not taking any breakthroughs in the trade relationship with China as part of our consideration. We’re not assuming that’s going to happen,” she said.

Bianchi, who oversees the Asia affairs of the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), said USTR is continuing to study industry and stakeholder input on tariffs and consult with the Commerce Department, Treasury Department and other agencies to determine which categories of tariffs What makes strategic sense, what makes economic sense.

Evaluation after 4 years of tariff implementation

In 2018 and 2019, former U.S. President Donald Trump made a 2018 and 2019 investigation into U.S. intellectual property rights that were misappropriated by the U.S. and coerced U.S. companies into transferring sensitive technology to do business. $370 billion in tariffs on thousands of Chinese goods.

The current tariffs on China range from 7.5 percent on many consumer goods to 25 percent on vehicles, industrial parts, semiconductors and other electronics. The main categories exempt from tariffs include cell phones, laptops and video game consoles, among others.

Bianchi: Completion of assessment by end of 2023 ‘reasonable’

According to “Section 301”, this will be evaluated after 4 years after the implementation of the tariff. Assessments start May 2022. Bianchi declined to say when the review would be completed, but said it was “reasonable” for it to be completed by the end of 2023.

On December 16, 2022, the Office of the United States Trade Representative announced that the tariff exemption for 352 products exported from China to the United States will be extended for 9 months. This period will expire on September 30 this year. Some trade experts in Washington believe that date could be a decisive point in the tariff review.

Since the review of tariffs on China began in May last year, some officials in the Biden administration have advocated the removal of some tariffs to control high inflation.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen argued that removing “non-strategic” tariffs could reduce the cost of certain goods, but U.S. Trade Representative Dai Qi said the tariffs were “important leverage” against China.

Tariff-related discussions have subsided now that inflation has eased, Bianchi said.

U.S., China hold first cabinet-level meeting in months

On May 25th, during the APEC trade ministers meeting in Detroit, USA, Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce of China,Met with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in Washington. It was the first cabinet-level meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials in the U.S. capital since Biden took office, and the first cabinet-level exchange between Washington and Beijing in months. After the “spy balloon” incident occurred in February this year, Sino-US relations continued to deteriorate.

On May 26, Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao met with US Trade Representative Dai Qi. According to the Ministry of Commerce of China, China has raised concerns on key issues such as the US economic and trade policy towards China, Taiwan-related issues in the economic and trade field, the Indo-Pacific economic framework, and Section 301 tariffs. Both parties agreed to continue to maintain communication.

Bianchi said on May 27 that it was important for the global economy that the United States and China maintain a healthy dialogue, even if the two countries have differences. “These are the two largest economies in the world and we need to have dialogue at different levels, even if the dialogue is difficult,” she said.

