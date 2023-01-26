The United States economy closed with growth of 2.1% in 2022, sustained by consumption despite lower purchasing power in a context of inflation, and now the question is whether or not the greatest world power will enter a recession in 2023.

Official data released on Tuesday showed that GDP expanded 2.1% in 2022 compared to 2021.

In 2021, always according to figures from the Department of Commerce that keeps growth data, the country had the greatest annual economic expansion since 1984: 5.7%. Of course, there is a statistical effect, since the comparison base was the year 2020, when the pandemic caused the largest retraction of GDP since 1946 (-3.5%) and two months of recession.

In the fourth quarter of last year, the US economy grew 2.9% in annual projection, the measure used in the United States that projects 12-month growth based on the prevailing conditions at the time of measurement.

In other countries, quarter-on-quarter growth is simply compared, using seasonally adjusted data. If this formula were applied, the expansion would be 0.7%.

GDP performed better than expected, summed up Rubeela Farooqi, chief economist at HFE.

The GDP of the United States had already recovered in annual projection in the third quarter (3.2%) after two quarters of contraction.

While technically some view two quarters of decline as a recession, many, from the government to many economists, also take into account the strength of the labor market, among other factors, pointing out that there was no recession in the United States last year.

“Weakness”

Consumption, the engine of growth in the United States, remained strong at the end of 2022, despite the rate increases decided by the Federal Reserve to try to cool the economy and release pressure on prices.

Increasing rates means making credit more expensive, and therefore consumption and investment.

Although there was consumption, “at the end of the fourth quarter” of 2022 “we saw weakness at the economic level,” Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY Parthenon, told AFP, citing in particular retail sales and industrial production.

In addition, “the labor market, which is relatively strong, is weakening,” he added.

Consumers feel the erosion of their purchasing power due to inflation and the increase in the cost of credit.

But even with more expensive credit, durable goods orders – which include large business purchases – rose sharply in December over November, 5.6%.

And the phenomenon of difficulty in hiring persists in companies in general, although some sectors such as technology – which massively incorporated staff during the pandemic – nevertheless proceeded to lay off thousands of people in recent weeks.

2023, year of uncertainty

Ehe specter of a recession in 2023 is evoked by many, who wonder if the economy will expand or not.

“The US economy will experience a mild recession in 2023, driven by the Fed’s tight monetary policy,” Ryan Sweet, chief economist at Oxford Economics, anticipates in an analysis note in which he forecasts a contraction in the second quarter.

“At the moment, the economic indicators point more to a recession, which would have begun to take shape at the beginning of the year, even in December-January,” and perhaps with the destruction of jobs since January, remarks Daco on his side.

Daco acknowledges that the particular and unique factor in this perhaps recessive cycle is the strength of the labor market, with unemployment at 3.5%, a record low.

“It is the key element that sustains the consumption (…) pillar of the US economy,” he added.

With these data, many economists think that growth will continue.

“The main protective shield that everyone points to is the labor market,” which, added to the savings accumulated during the pandemic – when expenses fell and there were millions in federal aid for households – allows Americans to continue consuming, said Matt Colyar, economist. from Moody’s.

Colyar expects weak growth and it will be necessary “to tune the eye to say if it is a recession or not”, with a forecast of 1% expansion of the GDP in the year.