US Embassy alert of scams with work visas

The consul of the United States embassy in El Salvador, Michael García, reported on Tuesday about the increase in scams in the country with H2 work visas in recent months.

García explained that the common factor among the cases they have detected is that the scammers seek to obtain money in exchange for the promise of a work visa.

The complaints received explain that the scammers contact the victims through social networks, and offer them the management and delivery of a work visa by the US embassy, ​​in exchange for money.

Once the victim makes the deposit to already identified bank accounts, the scammers disappear. Desperate, those affected call the embassy, ​​where they find out that they were surprised by criminals.

“On average in recent months we have seen a significant increase in reports of possible H2 visa fraud, on average per month we receive 30 reports of possible fraud from all parts of the country and the common factor is the common factor on the part of the fraudsters. ”, indicated the consul.

The US official assured that the increase in fraud has been detected at the same time that the demand for the program is increasing. He indicated that as an Embassy they have diplomatic security personnel and the Fraud Prevention Unit, which already investigates all the cases that are received.

“The applicant must know the name of the company or company in the United States that is offering him the job position, he must know the salary or salary he is going to receive, he must know the position he is going to perform in the United States, he must know the place, the town in the United States where you will work. All of this must be in writing, available to applicants for a work visa,” García explained.

The Embassy, ​​he added, also works in collaboration with the National Civil Police (PNC), and the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).