US Embassy in Havana Suspends Consular Services Due to Electrical Fault

Electric Fault Shuts Down US Embassy in Havana

Havana, Cuba – The United States Embassy in Havana announced on Thursday that it will be closed temporarily due to an electrical fault. Consular services will also be suspended until further notice. The embassy released an official statement through its channels notifying the public of the closure.

The US Embassy in Havana has not provided a specific date for when it plans to resume normal operations. They have assured the public that they will notify them as soon as the embassy is ready to offer its full range of consular services again. In the meantime, the embassy encourages individuals to regularly check their official page for updates.

Prior to the closure, the United States Embassy in Havana was providing several vital consular services, including consular passports, notarial reports of birth abroad, and visa labeling for US citizens. Immigrant visas for immediate relatives, family preference, and fiancé(e) visas were also being processed. Additionally, nonimmigrant visas for routines and emergency cases, although with limited service, were available.

The reason for the closure stems from President Joe Biden’s directive to prioritize the safety of US diplomatic personnel. The Department of State has been instructed to expand consular services while taking into account the security of its personnel. As a result, individuals seeking non-immigrant visas for the United States are advised to submit their applications in the country where they are currently residing, provided that appointments are available.

It is important to note that application procedures may vary at each US embassy. Therefore, applicants are advised to contact the embassy directly to obtain specific information on the application process.

Despite the inconvenience caused by the embassy closure, the safety and well-being of the embassy staff remain a top priority. The United States Embassy in Havana urges the public to remain patient and understanding during this temporary interruption of services.

