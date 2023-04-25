US Embassy registers up to 30 complaints per month for work visa scams

Like any young woman at her age, full of dreams, anxious to know the opportunities that the country offers, but above all with the firmness of the goals she has set for herself in life, Wilda Madelina Salguero is part of the first Promotion of the DOM Construction Specialization School, an initiative promoted by President Nayib Bukele.

Originally from the Pañanalapa community, from the Potrero Sula hamlet, in Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango, the young woman received her graduation diploma on Tuesday, April 25, from a total of 650 students who for a period of three months received training at the school of the SUN.

This initiative of the president is part of the second phase of the Territorial Control Plan, called “Opportunities”, which technically trains young people from all over the country.

Wilda, 25, who has trained in the electricity business, states that the experience has been special, especially in a society that has stigmatized the female gender, a story that has changed the Government of President Bukele.

“These projects are good, it is an opportunity offered by the Government that we must take advantage of. This has been a test for us and to show that women can do this,” she said.

Wilda expresses that having been part of this initiative promoted by President Bukele, has marked her life where she has learned from putting a light bulb to have light in her house to installing a thermal box or data distribution box, to bring electricity to a home .

Like this young woman, there are many Salvadorans who have expressed their gratitude to the president for carrying out works that are accompanied by this type of initiative that provides opportunities for an important part of Salvadoran society.

In this first class, a total of 650 students graduated from the DOM School of Specialization for Construction from the 14 departments of the country.

The DOM, with the support of members of the Engineers Command of the Armed Forces, has trained Salvadorans in 9 courses such as: plumbing, masonry, ceramic veneer, electrician, carpentry, drywall installer, bank mechanic, machine operator and topographer.

In this first class, among the outstanding students are: Eva Alejandra López Alas, who studied in the Topography course in Sonsonate, Erick Gabriel Feussier Jovel, specialized in plumbing in San Vicente, and José Samuel Díaz Ramos from the Usulután campus.

The students of the school see hope in this initiative, not only for becoming part of the DOM in working for the construction of a new

El Salvador, but also because they have the opportunity of a job that will dignify their families and allow them to continue advancing with their life projects.

After the success of this promotion, registration for the second course has begun and in which the quota for new students has been extended from 18 to 32 years of age. Those interested in joining this presidential initiative can register at the telephone number 2240-2569 or visit the website www.escueladeconstrucción.dom.gob.sv.

