US Embassy visited Acandí to discuss the issue of migrants

The minister counselor and other officials from the United States embassy in Bogotá, together with Colombian officials from the Army, the Police and the migration services, paid a visit to Acandí and Capurganá, in Chocó, to look in detail at the issue of the growing number of migrants and promote actions that reduce it, such as security and judicial operations in the Darién region.

The team consisted of officials from USAID, the Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, the Department of Defense and the US Department of Homeland Security.

The visit also highlighted the pernicious role of transnational criminal organizations that take advantage of migrants.

“Irregular migration is one of the most devastating and urgent regional challenges we face. The visit of the US team and Colombian partners demonstrates the commitment expressed by our two governments and the government of Panama as part of the trilateral 60-day campaign announced on April 11. This is a call to action for the entire region to come together and take action.” said Minister Counselor O’Brien.

With this campaign, the three governments will seek to significantly reduce the illicit movement of people and goods through the Darién and open new legal avenues for migrants and refugees as an alternative to irregular migration.