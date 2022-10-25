October 25, 2022 at 11:45 pm Last updated: 8 hours ago

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central CommitteeGet a third five-year termThe day after, the U.S. Department of Justice exposed three espionage cases involving China. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland accused Beijing of trying to undermine U.S. justice.

The three cases announced by the Justice Department on Monday (October 25) involved 14 Chinese nationals and a Chinese-American, all in New York state and adjoining New Jersey. One of the cases involved two U.S.-identified Chinese intelligence officers who were accused of trying to buy off classified federal indictments with cash, jewelry and virtual currency. The two were charged with obstruction of justice and money laundering. According to multiple media reports, the company involved is Huawei, a telecommunications giant headquartered in Guangdong.

The remaining two cases involved forcing individuals to return to China and forcing individuals in the United States to serve as informants for the Chinese Ministry of State Security.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized the U.S. remarks as “slandering and smearing” China; Huawei said it “does not make comments” to the BBC Chinese reporter.

What are the three cases involved?

Sophie Richardson, China director of the U.S.-based Human Rights Watch, told the BBC Chinese that while the group is not particularly familiar with the latest cases, it has long documented a number of Chinese government Cases of threats to foreign human rights, including harassment of peaceful critics, censorship of speech on platforms such as WeChat, and obstruction of academic freedom.

“It is critical that governments identify these threats and act to prevent future violations,” Richardson said.

1. Two Chinese intelligence officers involved in bribery and stealing indictment documents against Chinese companies

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said that since 2019, Chinese intelligence officers He Guochun and Wang Zheng had instructed a U.S. law enforcement officer to steal confidential information related to the company’s criminal prosecution in the United States for “a Chinese global telecommunications company.” See also Embarking on a new journey of high-quality human development——On President Xi Jinping's keynote speech at the 15th Summit of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity_新民时政_新民网

In the case, two Chinese intelligence officers paid bribes to U.S. personnel in bitcoin, with a total value of $61,000.

However, the bribed U.S. law enforcement officers were actually double agents for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The US filed a lawsuit after He Guochun paid another bribe this month.

The procuratorate prosecuted the two of them for obstructing justice in the form of a “criminal complaint”. Among them, He Guochun was charged with money laundering. They are currently at large.

The Procuratorate and the FBI have issued Chinese wanted orders and news announcements specifically for this case. “If convicted, He Guochun faces up to 60 years in prison, and Wang faces up to 20 years in prison,” the procuratorate’s announcement said.

2. Suspected of “Fox Hunting”, Shandong party and government staff forced others to return to China to surrender

In another case at the Eastern District of New York Prosecutor’s Office, five current and former staff members of the Shandong Provincial Disciplinary Inspection Commission and two Chinese in the United States were indicted. They are suspected of “unilateral and uncoordinated law enforcement actions on U.S. soil on behalf of the government of the People’s Republic of China with the intent to facilitate the forcible repatriation of a U.S. resident to China” under Operation Fox Hunt. See also Hotel Sirio in Ivrea is looking for buyers Hotel, furnishings and villa for sale

The prosecutor’s office stated that the defendant Quanzhong An (Quanzhong An; transliteration) and Guangyan “Angela” An (transliteration), residing in Roslyn, Long Island, New York, are father-daughter, the father is a permanent resident of the United States, and the daughter was born in the United States and has American citizenship. Two were arrested this month and the remaining defendants are at large.

An Zhong was listed as the first defendant. The US indictment stated that in May 2002, the Chinese Ministry of Public Security, through Interpol, issued a red letter to the American resident who was suspected of embezzling 2 million yuan of public funds, known as “Anonymous”. The notice – commonly known as a “red notice” – was included in the list of “100 Red Notices” associated with Operation Fox Hunt.

The An’s and their daughter are accused of being instructed by Chinese disciplinary officers to monitor and “harass and coerce” the US resident, including arranging a relative of “Anonymous” in China to meet with the “Anonymous” mother and son in the United States in 2018, asking the other party to return to China and surrender. .

The defendants listed by the U.S. side as fugitives include Ming Chunde, executive deputy secretary of the Shandong Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, Chen Chenghua, head of the Tenth Examination and Investigation Office, staff Tian Peng (transliteration), and Hou Xuexin (transliteration). ), and Yuan Weidong, deputy director of the Shizhong District Taxation Bureau, Zaozhuang City, Shandong Province, State Administration of Taxation.

They were charged with “conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government”, “conspiracy to participate in transnational harassment” and money laundering. On conviction for acting as a foreign agent, Anzhong faces up to 10 years in prison, and 20 years in prison if convicted of conspiracy to launder money, the Justice Department said. See also Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on January 15, 2022

3. Four people who have been in hiding for 10 years are involved in forcing scholars in the United States to work for China’s Ministry of State Security

The New Jersey Office of the U.S. Attorney’s Office indicted four Chinese nationals with “conspiracy to serve as illegal agents of a foreign government in the United States,” according to the indictment, which dates back to 2008 and lasted until 2018.

The indictment alleges that Wang Lin, Bi Hongwei, Dong Ting, and Wang Qiang conspired with others to recruit “extensively and systematically” University professors, federal law enforcement officers, state DHS law enforcement officers, etc., provide intelligence to China.

Prosecutors said Wang Lin and Dong Ting were intelligence officers from China’s Ministry of State Security, and they used their jobs at a university in Shandong as a cover for espionage. These include fully funding targeted visits to China, lobbying to provide sensitive fingerprint technology, and helping to prevent demonstrations and protests that embarrass China during the 2008 Beijing Olympics torch relay.

If convicted on the charges, he could be sentenced to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000, the Justice Department said.

What does Huawei have to do with these cases?

US Attorney General Garland did not name the company involved in the He Guochun and Wang Zheng cases at the press conference, but US media quoted people familiar with the matter as saying that the company on the verge of criminal prosecution was Huawei.

“It is a horrific attempt by PRC intelligence agents to shield a Chinese company from accountability and undermine the integrity of our judicial system,” Garland said.

The United States indicted Huawei in 2018 for allegedly misleading financial institutions such as HSBC to conceal business dealings between Huawei and Iran, in violation of the US sanctions against Iran. In 2020, U.S. prosecutors added charges against Huawei for conspiring to steal trade secrets and assisting Iran in tracking down the whereabouts of participants in anti-government demonstrations in 2009. Huawei denies the charges. ,

In December 2018, Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer, was detained during her transit in Canada, and the United States sought to extradite her to stand trial, sparking more than 1,000 days of judicial controversy and a diplomatic standoff. Meng Wanzhou was eventually released in September 2021.

The BBC Chinese contacted Huawei by email, and a spokesman responded: “We have no comment on this.”

Chinese government responds

Wang Wenbin said: “Some people in the US law enforcement agencies hold Cold War zero-sum thinking and ideological prejudice, and have repeatedly fabricated various excuses and lies to slander China, unreasonably suppress Chinese companies, blatantly provide shelter for Chinese fugitives, and obstruct and sabotage China’s pursuit of fugitives and asset recovery. Work hard to make America a haven for corrupt and outlaws.”

“What the U.S. has done has stood on the opposite side of justice and the rule of law, undermined the foundation of China-U.S. law enforcement cooperation, and damaged the image of the U.S. side. We urge those in the U.S. to change course and stop unprovoked attacks on China. China will continue to protect Chinese citizens. legitimate and legitimate rights and interests.”

When Wang Wenbin was questioned whether the company involved in the bribery and obstruction of justice case was Huawei, he reiterated that he “doesn’t understand” and did not admit or deny the statement.