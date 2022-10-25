Home News US exposes three Chinese espionage cases related to Fox Hunt and Huawei – BBC News
US exposes three Chinese espionage cases related to Fox Hunt and Huawei – BBC News

image source,EPA

image source,EPA

image caption,

U.S. Attorney General Garland (center) criticized China for trying to undermine the U.S. judicial system.

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central CommitteeGet a third five-year termThe day after, the U.S. Department of Justice exposed three espionage cases involving China. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland accused Beijing of trying to undermine U.S. justice.

The three cases announced by the Justice Department on Monday (October 25) involved 14 Chinese nationals and a Chinese-American, all in New York state and adjoining New Jersey. One of the cases involved two U.S.-identified Chinese intelligence officers who were accused of trying to buy off classified federal indictments with cash, jewelry and virtual currency. The two were charged with obstruction of justice and money laundering. According to multiple media reports, the company involved is Huawei, a telecommunications giant headquartered in Guangdong.

The remaining two cases involved forcing individuals to return to China and forcing individuals in the United States to serve as informants for the Chinese Ministry of State Security.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized the U.S. remarks as “slandering and smearing” China; Huawei said it “does not make comments” to the BBC Chinese reporter.

