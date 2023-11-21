US Expresses Concerns Over Inauguration of Guatemala’s President Amid Prosecutorial Actions

The United States expressed its lack of optimism regarding the upcoming inauguration of Bernardo Arévalo as president of Guatemala, following the request by the Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office to withdraw his immunity. The US ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), Francisco Mora, stated during a call with journalists that while they hope Arévalo will take office, the recent measures do not indicate much optimism.

Despite the uncertainty, the US ambassador welcomed the fact that an electoral observation mission has been sent to supervise the transfer of power. He also acknowledged that there have been setbacks but emphasized that they continue to move forward, largely due to the efforts of the OAS.

The Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of the attorney general, Consuelo Porras Argueta, has been strongly criticized for its attempts to intervene in the results of the general elections and for trying to cancel the Semilla Movement, the party of the president-elect. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) denounced the actions of the Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office as an “abuse of power” and called for an end to the interventionist actions that threaten the democratic order and the sovereign will of the population.

The latest development came as prosecutor Ángel Saúl Sánchez requested the withdrawal of immunity from the elected president, Bernardo Arévalo de León, his vice president, Karin Herrera, and at least five deputies from the party. The investigation relates to alleged depredation of cultural property, illicit association, and influence peddling during the takeover of the University of San Carlos in Guatemala in April of last year.

The uncertainty surrounding the inauguration of Bernardo Arévalo as president of Guatemala has sparked protests throughout the country, with various indigenous organizations staging demonstrations in rejection of the actions of the Prosecutor’s Office. As the situation continues to unfold, the international community will be closely monitoring the developments in Guatemala.