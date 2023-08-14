Home » US FBI Commission Arrives in Ecuador to Investigate Murder of Presidential Candidate
US FBI Commission Arrives in Ecuador to Investigate Murder of Presidential Candidate

(CNN Spanish) – A delegation from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrived in Ecuador to participate in the investigation of the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, according to Interior Minister Juan Zapata, who announced the news at a press conference on Sunday.

The US delegation will hold a meeting with the National Police and the Prosecutor’s Office to determine the extent of collaboration and support, Zapata said.

The murder of Fernando Villavicencio took place on August 9, prompting Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso to request the assistance of the FBI in the investigation. The following day, President Lasso announced on his Twitter account that the US Federal Investigation and Intelligence Agency had accepted their request and a delegation would soon arrive in the country.

In response to the incident, President Lasso also declared a state of emergency in Ecuador for a period of 60 days.

The arrival of the FBI Commission is expected to aid the ongoing investigation and bring justice to the murder of Fernando Villavicencio, a prominent presidential candidate.

