In addition, the Chinese “spy balloon” had the ability to maneuver, but the “object” that was shot down today did not have that ability and was at the mercy of the wind, the spokesman explained.

When giving the order to shoot down the “object”, one of the factors that worried Biden was the altitude at which he was flying, of about 12 kilometers, which placed him auat a height where it could interfere with the trajectory of civilian aircraft, Kirby detailed.

Unlike the downed “object”, the Chinese “spy balloon” was flying at an altitude of about 20 kilometers.

The “object” was shot down over frozen waters in the state of Alaska and, now, the fragments of the fallen entity are being collected to determine exactly what it was, Kirby said.

The Pentagon spokesman, General Pat Ryder, specified in a subsequent press conference that the object was shot down by the US Northern Command at 18:45 GMT this Friday over the northeast coast of Alaska.