Home News US Government shot down UFO over Alaska
News

US Government shot down UFO over Alaska

by admin
US Government shot down UFO over Alaska

In addition, the Chinese “spy balloon” had the ability to maneuver, but the “object” that was shot down today did not have that ability and was at the mercy of the wind, the spokesman explained.

When giving the order to shoot down the “object”, one of the factors that worried Biden was the altitude at which he was flying, of about 12 kilometers, which placed him auat a height where it could interfere with the trajectory of civilian aircraft, Kirby detailed.

Unlike the downed “object”, the Chinese “spy balloon” was flying at an altitude of about 20 kilometers.

The “object” was shot down over frozen waters in the state of Alaska and, now, the fragments of the fallen entity are being collected to determine exactly what it was, Kirby said.

The Pentagon spokesman, General Pat Ryder, specified in a subsequent press conference that the object was shot down by the US Northern Command at 18:45 GMT this Friday over the northeast coast of Alaska.

See also  From November 5th to 7th, Shapingba will continue to implement expanded nucleic acid screening in 22 towns and streets in the whole district.

You may also like

Missing teacher was found dead near the Guatapurí...

Woman was found lifeless inside a house in...

Morelli at Fedecafé

Risaralda will have two Reindustrialization centers ‘ZASCA’

After five days under the rubble, a family...

Last year, more than 800,000 cell phone thefts...

Alto Baudó: $4,626 million for the police station...

Netizens claim that “Water Margin” should be removed...

The luxurious van that James Rodríguez boasts in...

Missing professor was found lifeless in Valledupar

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy